CPL investigating Pollard’s no-ball

Officials of Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) said yesterday that the tournament organizers are investigation the incident that unfolded at the end of the match between Barbados Tridents and the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

According to the CPL release: “The incident at the end of the match between Barbados Tridents and the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on Sunday, September 3 where the match was ended with a no ball bowled by Kieron Pollard is being reviewed by the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).”

The release continued: “The Hero CPL are very concerned by any suggestion that the action of any player can be considered to have brought the game or the league into disrepute. Cricket owes so much of its unique appeal to the spirit in which the game is played and as a cricket tournament the Hero CPL understand the importance of fair play and good sportsmanship.

Pollard has been criticised on social media after bowling a no-ball which denied opposition batsman Evin Lewis the chance of a century in a Caribbean Premier League match.

Pollard bowled a no-ball when Lewis was on 97 off 32 balls, with Patriots needing one run to beat Tridents in the Twenty20 competition.