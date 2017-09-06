High ‘Society’ prospect on display

Mushahadaat needs to make it third time lucky in the Fillies’ Novice Stakes over five furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Chepstow today because trainer, Brian Meehan, will have failed owner Hamdan Al Maktoum if she doesn’t.

Reports from Manton were glowing several months ago but Mushahadaat did indeed fail miserably to build on a promising Newbury debut at ‘Glorious Goodwood’ last month, trailing in twelfth (of fifteen!), beaten TWENTY-FOUR LENGTHS!

Admitted ground conditions were desperate, after the opening afternoon was a washout following a deluge in the morning, but why was Mushahadaat allowed to take her chance and seriously let down ‘favourite-backers?’

Both races were over six furlongs.

Meehan is a decent judge, what he’d seen on the gallops was enough to get all concerned buoyed, now this superbly-bred Invincible Spirit filly will be contesting the ‘desperation stakes’ and punters might just be wary and give her a swerve; hopefully that will be the case!

Judged on her first-up effort Mushahadaat will be in a different league to token opposition, I’ll bet on that!

Incidentally once-raced, David Simcock-trained, Kaaba Stone, is expected to be ‘on the premises’ in an interesting, hopefully informative, opener.

Hamdan is also represented with twice-raced, strongly-fancied, Manthoor, in division two of the Maiden stakes over six furlongs of ‘good’ ground Lingfield but so is William Haggas!

Society Power was ‘introduced’ by the Newmarket-based Yorkshireman sixteen days ago at Windsor, where he ran a ‘cracker’ over a similar distance; this expensive Society Rock colt, purchased from a ‘breeze-up’ sale, achieved a useful TH mark which should enable him to go one better. A grand prospect.

Another juvenile coming from an encouraging debut is Jonathan Portman’s runner in a Maiden Auction Filles’ Stakes over seven furlongs, Golden Image; what beats her and Rob Hornby will win!

Eminent and Dettori set for Churchill clash

Martyn Meade is ready to let Eminent take his chance in the QIPCO Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday, with Frankie Dettori set to take the ride.

Fahey had been inclined to hand his stable star a break after his defeat in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwoood, but the Queen Anne winner is in such good heart the Malton handler will let him run again.

Sky Bet make the four-year-old their 7/4 favourite ahead of Al Wukair at 10/3.

“He’s not letting me give him a holiday,” Fahey told www.godolphin.com. “He’s in such great order, we’ll take him racing again this weekend, in Paris.

“When he came back from Goodwood, I thought a little break would do him good. I put him on the treadmill for eight days, but he kept telling me he wanted to get back racing again.

“I thought he probably had a hard race at Goodwood, but he’s come out of the Sussex so well physically. The ground won’t be a problem -- It is currently soft, and it could get softer. But, also, he’s broken a track record, so he is at home on ground that is quick, too.”

Selections

Chepstow, 11.10 Mushahadaat (nap)

Lingfield, 12.20 Golden Image (e.w) 1.55 Society Power

​