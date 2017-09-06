Sports silence hurting athletes

There is a deafening silence in the sporting corridors of T&T!

Following the third ever-gold medal at a World Championships by T&T on August 13 in the men’s 4x400 metres relay, there has been a disheartening absence of care, which can only be described as symptomatic of a greater evil.

As we prepare for another budget, there is no word of any action being taken to honour our gold medallists, in fact, if we are to believe our athletes, there are possible rewards outstanding from the August World Championships in 2015, when our 4x100m women won bronze and the 4x400 men won silver.

What happen? Someone forgot about these significant achievements at the Ministry of Sports/Sports Company of T&T in 2015 and two years later, nothing has been done.

Perhaps this is why the relay team, have not been approached to return to this country to be applauded and recognised for their valour, and for at just around 5 pm T&T time, allowing all those who could watch or listen a rare opportunity (only five in our history), to hear our national anthem at a major sporting event.

While, we have been told, that efforts are currently underway to establish a working formula for the allocation of funding to our successful sporting persons in all of the various disciplines, the silence has become unbearable.

If one was to surmise or even to speculate then, it is easier to believe, that those in authority do not perceive that rewards of any kind are a priority, other than for the photo here and there.

In this country, everyone is fully aware of how short our memories are, so that from World Championships success, we can switch to World Cup football hopes, then to Trinbago Knight Riders efforts in the Caribbean Premier League. When people are aware that your attention span is short, they can take advantage of it and therefore our athletes suffer.

There is absolutely no reason that since 2015, something was not done for our athletes and instead, we promise and talk as if sports will be supported fully.

Many persons, that you speak with, always say that the problems that arise in sports should not be thrown on to the backs of the various Ministers of Sports because they come and go, but rather the technocrats, that remain behind that have their own agendas, and while that may or may not be so, in the end the people of T&T can only deal with the face they know and watch all the time.

So it is time for the current Minister of Sports Darryl Smith to tell the sporting world, what is going to happen to the success stories of 2015 and now 2017 and what are the establish guidelines for such. The sooner this can be done and made public, will be the better for all concern. Instead to continually make promise after promise about a new proposal coming forward is falling on deaf ears and angry hands (that vote).

Let us try to ensure that we continue to encourage our sporting personalities more and more, instead of allowing ourselves to be defined by the constant and regular barrage of complains on assistance and guidance.

Is that really too much to ask in sports in this country