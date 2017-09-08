‘Freedom’ to take advantage, of time

Bombastic and David Probert represent a sound betting proposition in division one of the Novice Auction Stakes over six furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Ascot today, when racegoers can enjoy an eight-race programme; first three races are for two-year-olds!

‘Probe’ becomes the fourth different jockey to partner Ed Giles’ charge in as many outings; both the last two runs should be good enough to see off eight rivals which include penalised Wasim, winner at Newmarket in July, and progressive, thrice-raced Jack Regan, trained by Charles Hills who tends to overface his entries.

On the time-handicap Bombastic justifies my nap, especially with ‘Probe’ aboard because, pound for pound, ‘he’s as good as it gets!’

Jockeyship and time go together for serious betting purposes when occasionally a gilt-edged opportunity like experienced Bombastic presents itself; ‘auction’ races are my favourites, no prospect of running into ‘super-breds!’

Division two looks too difficult and so does the following juvenile maiden but Fleeting Freedom is worth chancing each-way in the Fillies’ Novice Stakes over a mile of Haydock where similar underfoot conditions are forecast.

Top-rated is twice-raced, Roger Varian-trained, La Diva, and yet Alan Bailey’s runner is only a pound or two inferior; talented apprentice Joshua Bryan reduces the burden of Fleeting Freedom by virtue of his 5lbs allowance which, on an easy surface, should weigh heavily against opposition.

Champion apprentice, Josephine Gordon, journeys to the popular Lancashire venue primarily to ride Pulitzer in the Fillies’ Novice Stakes over six furlongs in preference to stable-companion, Bowler Hat, declared at Kempton by in form Hugo Palmer.

Take the hint, ‘Josie’ is number one!

Harry Angel tops Sprint Cup dozen

July Cup winner Harry Angel heads a field of 12 declared for the 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock tomorrow.

Clive Cox’s brilliant three-year-old bids to become the first horse since Dream Ahead in 2011 to win both six-furlong championship races in the same season.

Harry Angel is owned by Godolphin, who are also represented by Blue Point. The pair are 2/1 and 10/1 respectively with Sky Bet.

Charlie Appleby’s Blue Point has not run since finishing one place behind Harry Angel when third to Caravaggio in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot in June.

Churchill heads Ballydoyle team for Irish Stakes

Churchill is the star attraction in a 10-strong field declared for the Qipco Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown tomorrow.

This season’s dual 2000 Guineas hero chased home Ulysses in the Juddmonte International at York but is a hot favourite to get back on the winning trail and provide Aidan O’Brien with an eighth success in this Group One event.

The Ballydoyle handler also saddles Epsom Derby runner-up Cliffs Of Moher, who was fourth in the Juddmonte, and Secretariat Stakes second Taj Mahal.

The British challenge is headed by Martyn Meade’s stable star Eminent, who enjoyed a confidence-boosting Group Two success at Deauville a few weeks ago and will be partnered by Frankie Dettori for the first time.

Selections

Ascot, 10.30 Bombastic (nap-e.w)

Haydock, 10.50 Fleeting Freedom (e.w)

11.25 Pulitzer (e.w)