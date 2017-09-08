Police looks to defend Fem BA title

Police women basketballers are in the process of perfecting their shooting skills, passing and dribbling in preparation to defend their title in the Female Basketball Action (Fem BA) Invitational League carded to begin in November.

Police emerged the champion of the inaugural competition, which was played at four venues - the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua, Jean the venue for the opening day on November 18. The event runs until December 10.

Last year, led by forward Rhonda John-Davis, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the final, the policewomen captured the crown in a League that attracted some of the leading players in the country and up and comers.

Police met Brian Chase Academy in the finale of the six-team competition, picking up the $6,000 first place prize. Brian Chase got $3,000 as the runners-up and Quarters United Youth Club finished third, collecting $1,000. The prize structure remains the same.

John-Davis’ teammate forward Kemba Duncan also picked up an award being named the best defensive player of the final while Brian Chase post player Allison Young collected the prize for being the overall leading scorer.

The youngsters also got in on the action with Fendi Phillip of Police getting recognised as the best Under-16 player and their coach Ashton Peters got the prize for “Coach of the League”.

Vice-president Alicia Cumberbatch, who also played in the league but her participation ended prematurely after injuring her knee during a match in the preliminary round, had expressed her pleasure in the success of the competition and that her committee are even more inspired for the tournament to keep growing each year.

Her expectations for this season are much of the same, hoping for just as intense play from each of the six teams that has already committed to take part.

“I expect more organised basketball and younger faces present with the teams,” said Cumberbatch. “And more support from our male basketballers and supporters.”​​