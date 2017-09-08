Rashid, Ronchi rule

He came with a big reputation but did not show his destructive force until it mattered, and, Rashid Khan, the tormentor from Afghanistan, showed up at the Brian Lara Academy to grab a hattrick to put his team Guyana Amazon Warriors into the second CPL 2017 Eliminator on Wednesday night.

Kumar Sangakkara, the classy Sri Lankan, had set things up nicely for the Jamaica Tallawahs, when Rayad Emrit threw the ball to Khan. He delivered three successive ‘googlies’ much to the delight of the Warriors players and fans. At the end of his work Tallawahs made 168/8 of their allotted 20 overs.

Australian Luke Ronchi then struck a brutal 70 that killed off the Tallawahs’ interest way before the winning run came. The right-hander slammed the quickest half century in the CPL off just 20 balls and his final 70 came off 33 balls and included five sixes and five fours. Ronchi and batting mainstay Chadwick Walton were the architects of the run chase and after 10 overs the game was as good as over with the score at 106/2. The right-handed Walton looked good and counted 39 of 23 balls with five fours and two sixes. When the big hitters left, Assad Fudadin brought home the victory with 29 not out in only 24 balls with two sixes and two fours.

Earlier, the Tallawahs new opening partnership of Lendl Simmons and Kennar Lewis got off to a bright start. The first wicket fell in the fifth over when Lewis took on a short ball from Rayad Emrit and picked out deep square leg. Regular boundaries from Simmons helped the Tallawahs to 55 for 1 after six overs; their third best six-over score of the season.

The Tallawahs good start was derailed in the seventh over when Simmons and Mahmudullah fell to the bowling of Steven Jacobs: slapping a wide ball to cover and picking out a leg side boundary-rider. After a partnership of 39 from 31 balls Griffith was gone too, edging behind off Roshon Primus to leave the Tallawahs 98 for 4.

The Tallawahs reshuffled batting order meant that at four down they still had Sangakkara, Andre McCarthy, Jonathan Foo and Powell to bat. In one single over that strong lower order was gutted by Rashid. Three consecutive googlies turned back through the gate of three loose drives to bring Rashid the third hat-trick in Hero CPL history, removing McCarthy, Foo and Powell and changing the complexion of the match in less than five minutes.

Santokie hit Rashid for a six but could only manage 12 off 12 before being bowled by Sohail. While Sangakkara was still there the Tallawahs had hope that they could elevate themselves to a competitive score. Sangakkara ended up scoring an unbeaten 57 off 38 balls in an innings laced with class, but he never managed to pull away from the Amazon Warriors. In the end his fifty and the Tallawahs total was not enough in the face of the aggression of Walton and Ronchi.

SCORES

Jamaica Tallawahs 168 for 8 (Kumar Sangakkara 57no, Rashid Khan 3-32) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 169/5 (Luke Ronchi 70, Chadwick Walton 39, Assad Fudadin 28no) - Warriors won by 5 wkts.