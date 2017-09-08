Shiva Boys hunt Naps in SSFL opener

“It will be quite simple today; just go out there and win” Sheldon Maharaj, the Shiva Boys Hindu College manager said yesterday ahead of today’s opening clash with arch rivals Naparima College from 5pm at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain Couva.

His confidence is not only because they defeated Naps for the Premier Division’s South Zone League title last year, but rather because they will be fielding basically their same team from last year, having lost just two players in defenders Shaquille Williams and Jerome Samuel. “The core of our team is still there which means we still have our a powerful team. We are aware of Naparima and what they have to offer but we are the south champions, and while we will respect them, like we will give any other team, we are going out to start with a victory” Maharaj explained.

The game will be the feature match of a double header at the Couva venue, and will follow a 3pm match-up between Carapichaima East Secondary and Fatima College, which were spared relegation to the Championship Division based on a technicality.

Shiva coach Haydon Ryan has beefed up his team by recruiting midfielder Jude Phillips from Pleasantville Secondary and attacking midfielder Kierron Mason from Naparima, and have been hard in training for the past two months in preparation for a an even more difficult season than last year. Maharaj said both Phillips and Mason are likely to be on the starting team today, but he will be looking forward for a good overall performance from the team.

Action in the league will begin officially tomorrow (Saturday) with matches in the different zones across T&T, but Championship Division matches will kick-off next Friday. —WA

TODAY’S MATCHES

Carapichaima East v Fatima College, 3pm, Ato Boldon Stadium

Shiva Boys HC v Naparima College, 5pm, Ato Boldon Stadium