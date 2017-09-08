Smith commits to cycling satellite centre

A commitment was given for a satellite centre to be set up at the National Cycling Centre (NCC) in Balmain, Couva and for T&T to become the hub of cycling in the Pan American region.

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Darryl Smith, in a release yesterday revealed this, saying it came from a meeting he had with president of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Brian Cookson and Robert Farrier, president of the T&T Cycling Federation on Friday during the just concluded Pan Am Senior Track Cycling Championship at the spanking new state-of-the art facility.

The installation of the satellite centre, a programme where international cycling development takes place, means that T&T will join five other countries, including Switzerland, where the satellite centres have been set up. The others are Japan, India, Korea and South Africa.

The centre will provide T&T with the opportunity to service the entire western hemisphere of cycling. “More importantly for T&T, millions of dollars in revenue will be obtained as countries will now be able to utilise our world-class facilities” Smith said.

The initiative is part of an overall strategy of the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and Government by extension, to earn foreign exchange through its sports tourism drive. It will see thousands of athletes from across the world, utilising the facilities, while the country will be exposed to the expertise of the International Cycling Union (UCI), who will work closely with sports ministry and T&TCF officials to ensure the model, not only enables the growth of the sport in T&T and the Caribbean region, but in the wider world.

By the introduction of the satellite centre, sports fans will also see world class cyclists, coaches and administrations being housed here in a bid to develop the sport. The commitment comes on the heels of the hosting of the Junior Pan Am Track Cycling Championship last year, at which T&T cyclist Nicholas Paul won gold in the Match Sprint, before being whisked out to a satellite centre in Switzerland to enhance his development.

Smith said discussions with Cookson and Farrier, have also opened doors for T&T to host one of five cycling World Cups in 2019. “This news bring a great sense of pride and joy for cyclists, the cycling federation, athletes, the sporting industry and the people of T&T and the region as a whole. The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs looks forward to continued partnership with the UCI and the T&TCF as we continue to aim to be a dynamic, customer-oriented and policy driven organisation that brings all stakeholders together to promote development, total participation and excellence in sport.”

WALTER ALIBEY

