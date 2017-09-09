Churchill goes all out into war, and victory

Arthenia is expected to improve on a ‘quiet’ debut run in the Fillies’ Novice Stakes over a mile of ‘good to soft’ Ascot today, conditions were similar at Newbury three weeks ago.

Although there to win, if possible, veteran jockey, Jimmy Fortune, was instructed to ‘look after’ Arthenia and as a consequence of his educational encouragement this 50000 guineas Camelot filly is expected to come on considerably. That’s the way it should be for their ‘first day at school!’

Apparently Arthenia has been working favourably with recent unchallenged Goodwood winner, Juliet Foxtrot!

Several others are also likely to benefit from first-up experiences; any of four newcomers could be anything, given they are being introduced at a genuine grade one venue, but Arthenia ticks enough boxes for an each-way bet with three places available, if they all run!

Stable-companion Expecting has also been declared by Charles Hills for a Novice Stakes over five furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta tonight; another with strong place claims.

Expecting has twice been a tad unlucky and can’t be dismissed under Hills’ useful apprentice, Callum Shepherd, who claims 3lbs allowance and the fifth different jockey in as many outings!

Churchill faces nine rivals in the Irish Champion Stakes over ten furlongs of’yielding’ Leopardstown but on my time-handicap there is only one!

On account of Churchill losing his unbeaten record at Royal Ascot, and subsequently runner-up to Ulysses in the ‘Juddmonte’ at York last month, plenty are fancying their chances, which is understandable.

They don’t know, or realise, that Churchill achieved a ‘career-best’ seventeen days ago, his first attempt at this distance!

One of three Aidan O’Brien ‘decs’ Churchill stands out on yet another overwhelming ‘super-Saturday!’

Keep it simple, stick to the daily patent which yielded a ‘full house’ and more than THIRTY POiNTS PROFIT, Thursday, to set us up for this month. Just one strike, eh?

Botti looking to Melbourne Cup

Trainer Marco Botti has confirmed Dylan Mouth is set for a trip to Australia for a tilt at the Emirates Melbourne Cup at Flemington in November.

The six-year-old was last seen shouldering top weight to victory in the Old Newton Cup at Haydock back in early July, and the Newmarket handler subsequently opted to give the son of Dylan Thomas a mid-season break before his principal autumn target.

He said: “Dylan Mouth is going to go to Australia, it just depends if he goes on the first flight out there or the second one. We are waiting until the weights are published next week then we will decide.”

Selectuions

​Ascot, 11.10 Arthenia (e.w)

Leopardstown, 3.45 Churchill

Wolverhampton, 4.00 Expecting (e.w)