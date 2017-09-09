Holy Man to strike

Trainer Shaffique Khan has been in good form and today Holy Man can continue the stable’s good form by winning the feature Modified Benchmark Handicap for three-year olds and over horses going over a distance of 1,200 metres.

\Holy Man has always campaigned with the best sprinters in the country and this looks a great opportunity for the Aga Khan’s Stable owned horse to return to winning ways. Apprentice Jason Reyes will claim a very important three kilos from the top-weight’s burden and he will be extremely difficult to peg back. This drop in class could be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Last week’s impressive winner One For The Road from the Harriram Gobin barn will again run a big race but his proximity to the selection leaves him having to do a career best run to win this event. One For The Road will take along joint top weight of 57 kilos and could be found wanting.

Trainer John O’Brien has Takeoneforjoey set for the event and Brian Boodramsing must likely have this horse at the head of the field tackling Holy Man. He will run an honest race but beating my selection looks a daunting task today.

Swept Away will represent the powerful Glenn Mendez stable and this horse runs well when he is brought back from a break. He will go close and must be respected. Post time is 1 pm.