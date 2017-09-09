TKR battles Patriots for crown

A massive crowd is expected to converge on the Brian Lara Cricket Academy tonight to witness the final of the 2017 Hero CPL between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 9pm.

When the umpires call play, fans are expected to witness the greatest ever CPL finals, according to TKR captain Dwayne Bravo. Speaking ahead of the clash, the popular all rounder said: “I predicted that we would play the Patriots four times and this has come through. Both teams have played good cricket and deserve to be in the finals really. Fans coming to see the match is expected to see the best ever CPL final. At the moment it is 2-1 this season in favour of us and I predict we will make it 3-1 at the end of the final.”

His opposite number Chris Gayle said he intends to walk away with the title for the people who have suffered because of hurricane Irma. “We are looking to square it 2-2 and take the title for the people of the Leeward Islands who have just suffered due to the hurricane.”

Both players are no strangers to winning titles and Bravo will be going for his second, after winning in 2015 with the T&T Red Steel.

Gayle has won the title twice before with the Jamaica Tallawahs in 2013 and 2016. Bravo thinks playing at home with the crowd support has been wonderful and is expecting the same tonight. “The fans have been marvellous and we are looking for their support again. They have supported us well in all our home games and I expect that they will come out in their numbers to cheer for this team.”

TKR defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second eliminator on Thursday night and this has led to fans snapping up all the remaining tickets for the clash at the 14,000 seating venue.

Bravo said there may not be much tinkering with his team and indicated that struggling opener Sunil Narine will continue at the top. “We are not moving him from the top, it is the same as before, who knows the final night might be is. He has been sent out to do a certain job and we will continue in that way for this match,” he confirmed.

Gayle praised coach Phil Simmons for the performance of his team and says the approach to the finals will be a calm one. “Coach Phil Simmons has made the players very comfortable with his approach and everyone is comfortable and happy to play cricket.” Team unity has been the strength of Bravo’s unit and the captain wants his players just enjoy themselves. “We have been like a family here and I want this to continue. Yasir Shah just came and he is already comfortable because we have a family set up at TKR. The players are united and they just have to go out there and enjoy themselves.

TEAMS

TKR: Dwayne Bravo (capt), Darren Bravo, Hamza Tariq, Kevon Cooper, Brendan McCullum, Mehedi Hasan, Colin Munroe, William Perkins, Sunil Narine, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Yasir Shah, Nikita Miller, Ronsford Beaton and Javon Searles.

St. Kitts/Patriots: Chris Gayle (capt), Fabian Allen, Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Jonathan Carter, Sheldon Cottrell, Nikhil Dutta, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Jeremiah Louis, Mohammad Nabi, Devon Thomas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ben Hilfenhaus and Devon Thomas.

ROAD TO THE 2017 FINALS

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS

Defeated St. Lucia Stars by 9 wickets.

Defeated St. Lucia Stars by 4 wickets.

Lost to Jamaica Tallawahs by 4 wickets.

Defeated Amazon Warriors by 7 wickets.

Defeated Tridents by two wickets.

Defeated Patriots by four wickets.

Defeated Amazon Warriors by 7 wickets.

Defeated the Patriots by 8 wickets.

Defeated the Jamaica Tallawahs by 36 runs.

Lost to Tridents by 16 runs.

Lost to Patriots by 38 runs.

Defeated Amazon Warriors by 6 wickets.

ST KITTS/NEVIS PATRIOTS

Defeated Guyana by four wickets.

Defeated Guyana Warriors by 4 runs.

Defeated St. Lucia Stars by 33 runs.

Lost to TKR by four wickets.

Defeated Tridents by 17 runs.

No result against St. Lucia Stars.

Defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by 37 runs.

Lost to TKR by 8 wkts.

Lost to Tallawahs by 41 runs.

Defeated Tridents by 10 wickets.

Defeated TKR by 38 runs