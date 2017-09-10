Anderson extends Windies drought in England

LONDON—West Indies’ dream of ending their near three-decade drought without a series win in England ended here Saturday, when they collapsed to a nine-wicket defeat in the decisive third Test at Lord’s.

Starting the third day in need of another special effort to stay alive in the series, the Caribbean failed to repeat their heroics from Headingley and were dismissed for an inadequate 171 in their second innings.

Set a mere 107 for victory, England cruised to their target to complete a 2-1 series win, following their innings and 209-run victory in the day/night first Test at Edgbaston. The result sent West Indies to their 16th defeat in their last 21 Tests in England and extended their dismal record of not having won a series here since 1988.

Resuming on 93 for three – a mere 22 runs lead – West Indies’ fight was carried by the superb Shai Hope who top-scored with 62. Captain Jason Holder made 23 but the remainder of the batting surrendered without a fight as the tourists lost their last seven wickets for 78 runs.

At the heart of the demolition was seamer Jimmy Anderson who claimed seven for 42 while new-ball partner Stuart Broad ended with two for 35.

Hope, voted the Windies Man-of-the-Series for his 375 runs at an average of 75, resumed the day on 35 and all told, faced 144 deliveries in just under four hours at the crease and counted nine boundaries.

He lost partner Roston Chase before the right-hander had added to his overnight three, caught at the wicket off the fourth ball of the morning, fishing at one outside off. Jermaine Blackwood followed in similar fashion after spending just over half-hour over five, wafting at a wide one from Anderson to be also caught behind.And Shane Dowrich’s miserable series ended when he tried to pull seamer Toby Roland-Jones and skied a catch to Broad at mid-on to perish for 14, leaving West Indies on 123 for six.

Hope and Holder then came together to post 32 for the seventh wicket, taking the Windies to lunch without further loss on 153 for six.

Unbeaten on 60 at the interval, Hope added just two before finally perishing in the third over following the resumption, nicking a defensive prod at one from Anderson which seamed way, leaving wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow to complete a regulation catch to his right.

Hope’s departure marked the beginning of the end for the Windies as the last four wickets tumbled for 22 runs. Anderson bowled Devendra Bishoo without scoring two balls later in the same over and Holder struck four boundaries in a 54-ball knock before miss timing a pull at Broad to give Anderson a comfortable catch at mid-wicket.

Fittingly, Anderson went past Kemar Roach’s defensive stroke in the next over, to bowl the tail-ender for three and end the innings.

With a small target to overhaul, England lost Alastair Cook for 17, missing a straight one from leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo and falling lbw at 35 for one.

However, Tom Westley stroked 44 not out off 72 deliveries with seven fours while opener Mark Stoneman struck an unbeaten 40 off 74 balls with five boundaries, to take England to victory in a 72-run, second wicket stand.

Scoreboar

n ENGLAND VS WEST INDIES – 3RD TEST—DAY 3

WEST INDIES 1st Innings......123

ENGLAND 1st Innings.............194

WEST INDIES 2nd innings....177

K Brathwaite b Anderson................4

K Powell b Anderson........................45

K Hope lbw b Broad..............................1

S Hope c wkp Bairstow b Anderson....62

R Chase c wkp Bairstow b Anderson...3

J Blackwood c wkp Bairstow b Anderson.....5

+S Dowrich c Broad b Roland-Jones..14

J Holder c Anderson b Broad.....23

D Bishoo b Anderson..........................0

K Roach b Anderson............................3

S Gabriel not out...................................0

Extras (lb17)..........................................17

TOTAL (all out, 65.1 overs)........177

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-21, 3-69, 4-94, 5-100, 6-123 , 7-155, 8-155, 9-177, 10-177. Bowling: Anderson 20.1-5-42-7, Broad 19-9-35-2, Roland-Jones 11-4-31-1, Stokes 12-3-41-0, Ali 2-0-6-0, Root 1-0-5-0.

n ENGLAND 2ND INNINGS

A Cook lbw b Bishoo.........................17

M Stoneman not out......................40

T Westley not out..............................44

Extras (b4, lb1, w1)..............................6

TOTAL (1 wkt, 28 overs)............107

Fall of wickets: 1-35.

Bowling: Gabriel 5-0-22-0, Roach 1-0-4-0, Holder 6-1-16-0, Bishoo 11-2-35-1, Chase 5-1-25-0.

Result: England won by nine wickets. Series: England won three-Test series 2-1. Man-of-the-Match: Ben Stokes. Man-of-the-Series (WI): Shai Hope.

Man-of-the-Series (England): James Anderson.