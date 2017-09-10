Daren Ganga launches Dazza Menswear

On Friday Daren Ganga launched his luxury clothing label, Dazza Menswear at The Residence nightclub, One Woodbrook Place, Woodbrook, before an audience which included several members of the international sport and media fraternities including, cricket commentators Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Melanie Jones among others.

An avid fashion enthusiast, Ganga has developed a keen eye for tailored, elegant garments over the course of his career. His travels as an international cricketer and commentator have exposed him to the classic and contemporary styles of a variety of regions the world over, and allowed him to curate his own personal collection of pieces which reflect his personality and drive.

According to Ganga, while the menswear collection made its debut on Friday night, the Dazza brand has been around for four years, with its first initiative being a range of high quality cricket equipment with a modern flair for both male and female cricketers of various ages and levels of performance.

The Dazza brand also offers genuine support for talent development in the region, sponsoring several cricketers across the region “enabling them to focus on their game, without having to worry about finding the money to purchase gears and avoiding embarrassment – as I had - due to old or damaged equipment.

The lines are vibrant and modern in design, following the evolution of the game itself into a massive spectator sport.” said Ganga.

Four years later, this menswear collection is a natural extension of the Dazza brand, embodying the core values of quality, performance and style.

During Friday’s launch, the Dazza line featured a collection of timeless men’s shirts.

Each piece is impeccably crafted from the finest fabrics and is designed to complement the lifestyle of the active, discerning man; all with luxury, versatility, sophistication and comfort in mind.

Present at the launch and outfitted in Dazza shirts were internationally accomplished athletes and sons of the soil Njisane Phillip, Jehue Gordon, and Andrew Lewis, whom Ganga thanked for their brotherhood and support.

The collection will be available immediately at #15 O’Connor St, Woodbrook.