Sammy: Touring Pakistan ‘part of greater cause’ for World XI

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Darren Sammy says he and his World XI cricket team-mates believe they “are part of something more important than just themselves” in agreeing to tour Pakistan.

No major teams have visited Pakistan since gunmen attacked the Sri Lanka team convoy in 2009 in Lahore. The World XI will be the first, followed by Sri Lanka, which has agreed to play a Twenty20 in Lahore on October 29 “subject to security,” according to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Sammy, the former West Indies captain, said the three-match T20 series between the World XI and Pakistan next week was a step in the right direction towards reviving international cricket in the country.

He’s part of a 14-man team captained by South Africa test skipper Faf du Plessis, which will play Pakistan three times in Lahore on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday. Others in the side include Hashim Amla, George Bailey, Paul Collingwood, Tamim Iqbal, Morne Morkel, and Imran Tahir.

“Everyone is here and they realize that they are part of a greater cause, and they have accepted they are part of something more important than just themselves,” Sammy said yesterday in Dubai where the World XI is having a two day camp.

"It is important that the passionate Pakistan fans get to experience international cricket in their country," Sammy added in Dubai, where the World XI was having a two-day camp.

Despite having to play most of their “home” series in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan rose to the No. 1 test ranking last year, and won the Champions Trophy this year.