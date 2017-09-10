Sammy: Touring Pakistan ‘part of greater cause’ for World XI

Veteran sports commentator Selwyn Melville is praising national team head coach Dennis Lawrence for the work he has done with the T&T Soca Warriors, despite their exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, following their 3-0 defeat by Panama last week Tuesday.

However, SMelville called on the T&T Football Association to put its house in order as he believes the turbulent atmosphere when Lawrence took over the reigns of the team, may have contributed to the spate of losses by the team.

Under Lawrence’s leadership the T&T Soca Warriors have lost seven out of eight matches played, but Melville said the lanky coach, who was a defender when T&T qualified for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, did well with what he had.

“He took up the team where there were many issues surrounding it due to the administration of the sport. At that time, many people had already given up on the team, believing it would not qualify for the World Cup. But Dennis transformed the team and gave people hope. I think if he had more time with the team it would have had a better chance at qualifying” Melville said.

He also noted: “There were some shortcomings in the team. What Lawrence needed was a midfield general, someone like a Russell Latapy, but he didn’t have that and there was no one to control the midfield. I think he did his best with what he had.”

Melville believes what is critical now is for the embattled football association to jump-start the qualifying campaign for the next world cup immediately, by identifying the players that can make the team. According to Melville, the TTFA also has to put things in place, with respect to arranging friendly matches and ensuring an environment in which players will feel comfortable and confident to represent the country.

Melville who himself has been in a battle with the TTFA, under president David John-Williams over money he believes is owed to him for coining the name ‘Soca Warriors,’ is urging Lawrence to look closely at the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) where he is likely to find many talented players. “This is where we have found a number of T&T players in the past, such as Latapy, Dwight Yorke, Brent Sancho, Shaka Hislop and Angus Eve, have all come out of the SSFL” Melville said.

​WALTER ALIBEY