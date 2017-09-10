Woods wants to repeat as Port-of-Spain champion athlete

Nine-year-old Makaelan Woods has won the adoration of his school Richmond Street Anglican School, his community of Maraval and that of his friends and family with his exploits over the past two years.

The pint-sized runner showed tremendous ability as an under nine athlete at Central Games where he became Victor Ludorum for the past two years, and went on to achieve the same accomplishment at the Port of Spain Rotary Games in March this year.

Makaelan hails from Maraval, a community which has produced the likes of World Champion Jehue Gordon, and the younger athlete will have to be something special to live up to the acclaim of the Maraval hero.

His biggest fans are his mother Simone and father Mark Woods who he credit for helping him along in the sport.

In an interview with Guardian Media Sports, Woods said: “My mother and father, they always encourage me along with my coaches and teachers.

They stand with me all the way and I always get their support.”

He added, “I know Daddy cannot beat me in a race any longer but I try to teach him the drills that I learn from my coaches.”

When asked about his development and performance his father replied, “Makaelan has been running, running, running, since he was a baby and he has extra energy.

He just does not relax.”

Makaelan has beaten all before him in Port-of-Spain and at th 2017 Rotary Games he did what many thought was a very tough proposition by winning the U11 Boys-100, 200 and 400 metres events.

His school coach Anthony Whiskey also spoke glowingly of Makaelan stating, “Makaelan is very talented and is getting better technically very day. All we have to do is to keep him as focussed on his school work as he is with athletics. He is a good student who we all expect big things from.”

Woods’ coach at his club Cougars, Abeyola Akowe, was full of praise for her charge and said, “He has had some great battles over the past especially at the Juvenile Games where he lost on the line in 2016 and this year. But once he wants it, someone will have to make a super performance to deny him.”

The young athlete is looking forward to the challenges of 2018 where he will be competing in the Under 11 Boys category.

KELVIN NANCOO