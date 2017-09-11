‘Rose’ set to bloom for James!

Rastrelli is marginally preferred to Sarstedt in a six-runner Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘soft’ Brighton today when two other meetings will be over jumps at ‘good’ Perth and Newton Abbot, where it’s also ‘soft’ for a six-race programme!

Currently it is a holiday period, and thousands flock to the west country, surely six races represents ‘short-changing’ racegoers, given the high admission prices involved; racecourses don’t print their admission charges any more in the Racing Post trade paper, it’s necessary to visit a website but not everyone has a computer!

Racecourses know so many would buck at the extortionate prices, and not bother, but when customers turn up and find the cost uncomfortable few would decide against pulling up the money, having travelled. Disgraceful state of affairs.

Rastrelli improved on his debut effort when fourth to Bon Scotte, beaten three lengths, over a mile at Goodwood seventeen days ago; talented Newmarket-based George Wood claims 3lbs apprentice allowance and this could be vital; Sarstedt hasn’t raced for seven weeks but Mark Johnston has declared a well-bred newcomer, Illusional, a Bernadini colt which could be anything and wont be moderate, owned by a Sheikh!

Godolphin paid 550000 Euros for Rastrelli, that isn’t ‘special’ nowadays but obviously he’s a superb specimen and worth risking.

Selections

Brighton, 2.55 Rastrelli (nap-e.w); 4.25 Prerogative (e.w); Perth, 3.05 Ebony Rose (e.w).

