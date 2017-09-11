Cooper’s clobbering takes TKR to sweet victory

Hero of the 2017 CPL final Kevon Cooper brought tremendous joy to a 15,000-strong partisan crowd at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Saturday night with a brilliant all-round performance that will stay with them for a very long to come.

Once poised to be the next top all-rounder to come out of the twin Island Republic, the Queen’s Park man who was good enough to play in the Indian Premier League years ago, has seen his once promising career curtailed through injury as well as numerous flaggings of his bowling action.

He came roaring back on Saturday night and will now be looking to greater performances in the future.

After grabbing 2/12 when the Patriots made 135 for six of their 20 overs, Cooper came in with the Trinbago Knight Riders in dire straights at 90 for seven and scored a whirlwind unbeaten 29 of 14 balls, to take his side to their second title.

Speaking after the win he said: “We played really good cricket this tournament and we wanted this title badly. We never gave up, we assessed the situation and and played accordingly and it worked out fine for us in the end. I am looking forward to even greater performances in the matches that lie ahead and looking to get back to my best.”

The Comeback Kids

TKR’s emotional win was set up by Skipper Dwayne Bravo winning his 11th out of 13 tosses in the tournament and asking the Patriots to bat first.

Chris Gayle fell victim to the first ball of the second over from Javon Searles, for just one. The pressure of a tight start from the Knight Riders told again in the fourth over when Mohammad Hafeez picked out Dan Christian at mid off leaving the Patriots 11 for 2 as the Patriots only managed 28 runs in the Powerplay losing two wickets.

A relaxation of the field restrictions brought no let up from TKR and in the eighth over Narine made the key breakthrough, trapping Evin Lewis lbw for just 16. Things soon got worse for the Patriots when they lost Brandon King to the first ball of the tenth over, lbw to Cooper and when Devon Thomas, cut the same bowler straight to Yasir at backward point they were reduced to 65 for 5 .

Patriots continued to struggle to get the ball away in the late middle overs before Carlos Brathwaite (30 not out) and Mohammad Nabi (18 not out) crushed seven boundaries in the final four overs which lifted them to 135 for 6.

In reply, even after losing Sunil Narine for another underwhelming contribution of just three TKR looked untroubled if not totally at ease thanks to a decent power play orchestrated by the consistent Colin Munro who made 29. However the batsmen around the New Zealander failed to come to terms with disciplined bowling on a two-paced track.

Bravo’s move to promote himself up the batting order resulted in a first ball duck and he and younger brother Darren fell on either side of Munro’s dismissal, left TKR tottering. Hamsa Tariq, Daniel Christian and Searles all departed cheaply as well and the T&T franchise was well on its way to losing the match when the languid Cooper walked in to join Barrackpore’s Denesh Ramdin.

The two took their time going about their assessment of a precarious situation and then targeted the Australian Ben Hilfenhaus in the 18th over, scoring 22 runs to put the team on the victory path.

Cooper went after the white ball wide-eyed, depositing it into the stands on two occasions, to go along with a four, two wides, and a waist high no-ball and a resulting free hit in that over.

The victory for the Knight Riders came when Ramdin hit the winning run and scrambled down the pitch and towards his team’s dugout throwing away his bat and helmet in sheer ecstasy at his team’s achievement.

His partner Cooper, overcome with emotions, was more subdued and buried his head into the shoulder of skipper Dwayne Bravo while sobbing heavily before walking off the field.

Cooper, who had earlier taken 2/12 told Guardian Media Sports: “I am overjoyed at this present time that I could have played a great knock to help my team.”