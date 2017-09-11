Grant, Blackman top TTVF beach volleyball qualifiers

Former senior national indoor women’s team volleyballers Rheeza Grant and Abby Blackman made it two wins on the trot when the T&T Volleyball Federated Beach Volleyball Programme hosted its qualification tournaments for the upcoming NORCECA Tour events at Saith Park, Chaguanas.

In the women’s decider, Grant and Blackman overcame Phylicia Armstrong and Malika Davidson 21-19, 23-21 to top the seven-team competition, which also serves as part of the qualification process towards selection of the national team for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Earlier on in the semifinals, Grant and Blackman crushed youngsters Tsyan Selvon and Asma Charles 21-11, 21-12 while Armstrong and Davidson battled past La Teisha Joseph and Suraya Chase 21-17, 21-18.

Joseph and Chase rebounded to take third spot, after a 21-16, 21-13 victory over Selvon and Charles.

The eventual women’s winners had earlier won their four-team round-robin pool with a perfect 3-0 record ahead of Armstrong and Davidson (2-1), who they defeated 21-17, 21-15 in group play.

On the men’s side, the experienced Daneil Williams and new team-mate, Daynte Stewart defeated Josiah Eccles and

Tevin Joseph 21-16, 21-15 in their final.

In the final-four match-up, Williams and Stewart who topped their round-robin series with a 3-0 record outplayed Nathaniel Noreiga and Marley Davidson 21-14, 21-19 while Eccles and Joseph beat Stephen Enile/Stefon Hutson 21-14, 21-16.

The pair of Enile and Hutson ended in third spot after beating Noreiga and Davidson in three sets, 21-16, 17-21, 15-10.