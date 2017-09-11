Mitchell, Romain deliver in Rangers debut

Adrian Romain’s debut as MIC-IT St Ann’s Rangers coach was a winning one delivered by fellow new acquisition Neil Gerard Mitchell over Morvant Caledonia United on Sunday at the St. Augustine Senior Secondary School Ground, Gordon Street, St Augustine

The match was a rescheduled Round One, match day eight fixture and the result took the new-look Rangers team up to seven points from eight matches but they are still anchored to the foot of the ten-team standings level on points and goal difference with ninth placed Police F.C.

Morvant Caledonia is just above the bottom two with an identical seven points but with a slightly better goal differential.

At St Augustine, Rangers got their goal in the 78th minute from Neil Mitchell on debut for the Port of Spain based team.

Rangers’ substitute and MIC-IT student, Jabari Mayers, had played Mitchell on goal but the former Trinidad and Tobago youth midfielder, after rounding Samuel, failed to find the exposed net just over the half-hour mark.

Mayers himself was guilty of wasting an excellent scoring opportunity three minutes from the half after he was picked out inside the area Hakim Baird, another MIC-IT student.

Morvant Caledonia also had their chances but overlooked Trinidad and Tobago international and Rangers shot-stopper Cleon John stood in the way of Guyana international Sheldon Holder twice in the second half.

New Morvant Caledonia signing Sedale Mc Lean failed to punish his former club thanks to another save by John midway through the second half before Lester Joseph was unable to convert the rebound.

Jason Spence, administrative manager of the Rangers, insisted that changes in the coaching department was not a result of the heavy defeat against Connection. He instead pointed to the involvement of MIC-IT—a partnership forged between the Pro League club and the technical and vocational institution earlier this year.

Romain, 28, a former Morvant Caledonia and Rangers team administrator, now stands the youngest head coach in the Pro League—a status previously held by current North East Stars head coach Derek King, 37. King however, still holds the record as the youngest coach to win the Pro League title, doing so in 2009 in charge of the now defunct Joe Public at age 29.