Nero tops 10K in Kansas City

T&T long distance runner Tonya Nero continued her fine form when she placed first among the women in the Kansas City Plaza 10K race in Missouri yesterday. It was a much stronger race from Nero after placing second at the JK Gold Classic the weekend before in Wichita.

She finished eighth overall in a time of 33:56.9. This was her first 10K race for 2017 and her lack of race time did not show in her performance.

Speaking to Guardian Media Sports from Kansas, she said, “This morning, the weather was really cool and the course had a few inclines, but other than that, everything else went really well.”

The race was won by Zach Zarda in a time of 30:37.1, beating a field of 2,179 participants.