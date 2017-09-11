Shamsi fined for on-field tantrum

CRICKET Tabraiz Shamsi has been fined 50% of his match fee after admitting to a Level 2 breach of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) code of conduct during the tournament’s final on Saturday night, while playing for the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots against the Trinbago Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

The incident happened during the 13th over of the Knight Riders’ innings when Shamsi had an lbw appeal against TKR’s Jahvon Searles denied by the on field umpire, Gregory Brathwaite.

The South African, who was deemed to have shown serious dissent, admitted the offence and accepted the sanction and replays showed that the not out decision was correct.

27-year-old Shamsi had the last laugh in his next over when he had Searles caught by Evin Lewis coming in from the long-on boundary for two. Shamsi ended with figures of two for 20 from four overs.