All about ‘Me’ and Frankie!

Thesme will be the mount of Frankie Dettori in a six-runner £40000 Scarborough Stakes over five furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Doncaster today, why?

Nigel Tinkler would not book the ebullient veteran ex-champion without good reason and mine was to scrutinise this extremely disappointing turn-out with time-handicap marks.

It seems Tinkler has done his home-work, Thesme comes out similarly to forecast even-money favourite, Final Venture, unruly at Beverley eleven days ago which, at this time of year, is disconcerting.

Final Venture has endured six gruelling defeats at top grade level since June 20th and he may have been stating the obvious with recent, uncharacteristic behaviour; I’m only summising!

Given Thesme races for the fifth time this year and carries 8lbs less; this Exceed And Excel mare is only a pound ‘wrong’ both on official ratings and the TH which means, with two places available, she represents a sound each-way proposition.

Frankie was aboard for the first time at York three weeks ago, ‘career best!’.

Originally there were twenty-four entries, owners paying £200 to ‘have a look’ as they say; fact only 25% accepted is surely because there is too much racing and loads of options, here, there and everywhere.

Who runs English Racing? they couldn’t run a yard!

The final ‘classic’ meeting of 2017 opens with a ‘penalty-kick’ for five-time seeking Demons Rock in the £18000 2-y-o Conditions Stakes over six furlongs, four runners!

Eight were declared for a Maiden Stakes over a mile of ‘soft’ Carlisle and twice-raced Dubai Empire is clear ‘best-in’ judged on his recent fourth on a similar surface at York over seven furlongs.

Trainer John Quinn has booked Tom Queally, who rode Frankel!

Selections

​Carlisle, 3.10 Dubai Empire

(nap-e.w); Doncaster, 2.20 Demons Rock; 3.20 Thesme (e.w).