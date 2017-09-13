Who cares? What harm can an 80-year-old woman do to anyone? Who is looking out for our elders, women and children?
Wilson, Joseph goes solo in Junior Champs
Aaron Wilson and Brittany Joseph were favourites, and they played like favourites as both captured their respective Under-21 singles titles at the Solo Junior National Championships over the weekend.
Joseph went through the Ladies Under-21 singles tournament unbeaten, winning her round robin matches against Nyla Bissessar and Chelsea Fong.
She won the first match 3-0 while seeing off Fong 3-1.
In the Boys Under-21 singles, Wilson also went unbeaten. He saw off Shaquille Mitchell in straight sets and beat Nkosi Rouse 10-12, 11-4, 11-1, 11-8 to advance to the final. There, Wilson came up against Matthew Mootra. The latter had to fight his way past the quarter-finals and semi-finals before meeting the national senior champion.
Mootra took the first set off Wilson 12-11 and fought down to the wire in the second but lost it 13-11.
