Wilson, Joseph goes solo in Junior Champs

Aaron Wilson and Brittany Joseph were favourites, and they played like favourites as both captured their respective Under-21 singles titles at the Solo Junior National Championships over the weekend.

Joseph went through the Ladies Under-21 singles tournament unbeaten, winning her round robin matches against Nyla Bissessar and Chelsea Fong.

She won the first match 3-0 while seeing off Fong 3-1.

In the Boys Under-21 singles, Wilson also went unbeaten. He saw off Shaquille Mitchell in straight sets and beat Nkosi Rouse 10-12, 11-4, 11-1, 11-8 to advance to the final. There, Wilson came up against Matthew Mootra. The latter had to fight his way past the quarter-finals and semi-finals before meeting the national senior champion.

Mootra took the first set off Wilson 12-11 and fought down to the wire in the second but lost it 13-11.