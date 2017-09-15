Eve is July’s best coach

Club Sando coach Angus Eve captured his first ever The Fan Club Coach of the Month honours for the month July in the 2017 season of the T&T Pro League.

It’s no surprise with his Club Sando side currently tied on 17 points with W Connection in second spot, one behind North East Stars at the top ten-team standings and on a seven-game unbeaten stretch in pursuit of the Pro League crown.

“It’s fantastic what The Fan Club is doing,” said Eve, who was honoured at The Fan Club’s MovieTowne outlet at Invaders Bay in Port-of-Spain on September 1.

The 45-year-old former T&T midfielder praised the sport merchandise and apparel store’s involvement in the holistic development of the Pro League.

“A lot of people cry that we are in an economic downturn, but the banks are still making profits and a lot of big construction continue around the country. It’s just unfortunate for the Pro League and all sports in general, that when people say the country is in a recession, the first thing to be affected is sport. But sport is the only thing that really unifies this country. It keeps guys off the street, away from crime and towards improving their lives. We have guys at Club Sando who are making a living for themselves through sport, some even focused on having their own homes,” he said.

After opening losses to Morvant Caledonia United (2-1) and W Connection (3-1) this season, Sando have been steadily on the rise since holding Point Fortin Civic to a 1-1 draw on June 30.

Eve’s side went on to defeat St Ann’s Rangers (2-0), Police FC (4-0) and Jabloteh (2-1), and held Central (1-1), all in the month of July before Defence Force (2-1) and Morvant Caledonia (1-0) became Sando’s latest victims in August.

Club Sando will return to competitive action against Cultural Roots in the T&TFA-run FA Trophy Round of 64 on Sunday from 4.30 pm at Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular, St James. Pro League action resumes against North East Stars on September 19.