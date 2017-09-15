Old Trafford the scene of Windies glory

The West Indies players will walk onto the turf at Old Trafford on Tuesday in the first ODI clash against England, looking to emulate the great performances of previous West Indian teams.

Old Trafford is the scene of the West Indies greatest ODI victory over England in terms of head-to-head clashes.

Although they defeated the English to take the World Cup at Lord’s in 1979, the West Indies most telling performance in the bi-lateral series, remains that wonderful clash in 1984.

Sir Viv Richards essayed perhaps the greatest ODI innings ever with a murderous 189 not out against a hapless England attack at Old Trafford. A struggling England team had an horrific year, losing all five Test matches and the ODI series as well.

The Master Blaster hurt the English psyche so bad on that day that sometimes it comes out even now, when you hear comments from players of that era. Such brutality was never seen on a cricket field before. The right hander created two records at the time: one, the highest individual score in ODIs, and, the highest last wicket partnership.

The West Indies took first strike on that lovely summer day and was in trouble, as Desmond Haynes was run out in the very second over. Then, an Ian Botham delivery moved away to take the edge of Gordon Greenidge’s bat, while Richie Richardson gently spooned one back to Bob Willis. Geoff Miller had extracted some turn from the wicket, and Larry Gomes had been left bemused by one that pitched on the leg and hit off. Clive Lloyd and Jeff Dujon had fallen to injudicious sweep shots.

When Richards looked up at the scoreboard in the 26th over he would have cringed at the sight of 102 for seven. At this point he was on 65 and walking around with his distinctive swagger, as if he knew what was to follow.

In Eldine Baptiste he found an able ally. At last there was a partnership of substance. It amounted to 59 with Richards continuing to score with deft placements and neat drives. Yet, it looked like token resistance when Botham produced a leg-cutter which kissed the edge of Baptiste’s bat. Joel Garner thumped one back powerfully and Neil Foster stooped down to hold a stunning return catch. West Indies were 166 for 9, with the master on 96.

Soon he brought up his century and decided to tear into the English offering. He devoured what was served and even the English players looked on is awe, as they were witnessing the greatest piece of batsmanship in the ODI format.

In their 55 overs West Indies finished with 272 for nine. The last wicket association had produced 106, Richards scoring 93 of them. The majestic innings over, the ruling king of world batting walked back to spellbound ovation. It had amounted to an unbeaten 189, with 21 boundaries and five sixes, scored in only 170 balls.

After this battering all the English could respond with is 168 all out.

Former West Indies opener Philo Wallace believes that there are match winners on the current team that can create headlines in this series. “Not for once, I am comparing anyone from the current crop to the great man but we have players packed in there, who can do some serious damage. If Chris Gayle has a good series, the West Indies can win. All the rest have to do is to play good basic cricket and play around the champions like Gayle.”