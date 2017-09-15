Phillips pays tribute to Hadeed

His dream was — and still is — to have a T&T team at the Tour de France, the biggest international road race in the world. Beacon Insurance owner Gerald Hadeed still awaits this dream to materialise, but he is continuing his support to local cycling by funding the sixth edition of the Beacon on the Avenue Cycle Classic on October 4.

Michael Phillips, the promoter of this event paid tribute to Hadeed, yesterday for his over 20 years of contribution to the sport. He also called on other corporate citizens to honour its corporate social responsibility to the public by following in Hadeed’s footsteps, particularly at this time where there is need for social upliftment in the nation.

Phillips said it was Hadeed who approached him 20 years ago and asked him to put on the country’s first National Championship Road Race, a gruelling 160 kilometre grind from the White Hall, that took participants over the Lady Young Road, through Port of Spain and back to the starting point.

He continued: “Hadeed was a God-sent, as he, unlike other companies, never looked back for anything in return, but rather for people to have a good time and the sport to develop.”

Phillip, a former chairman of the Sport Company of T&T described Hadeed’s contribution as one of patriotism and national pride that corporate citizens should strive to emulate, saying it is not always about getting back.

He credits Hadeed for the progress the sport of cycling has made in recent times, ranging from the qualification of cyclists to the Olympic Games to the country hosting the Elite Pan Am Junior and Senior Championships.

WALTER ALIBEY