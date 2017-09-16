Emrit comes home Sunday

T&T cricketer Rayad Emrit, who was in close proximity to a bombing in Afghanistan, will be returning home tomorrow.

The all rounder, speaking to Guardian Media yesterday, said he was disappointed with the turn of events and will be coming home thankfully. “I will be coming home tomorrow this has been very disappointing indeed. However, it is great to be coming back home and I am looking to put this behind me.”

Emrit was at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium when a suicide bomber blew up himself and two other people just outside. Emrit was on the field at the time representing Boost Defenders in the Afghan T20 league.

He said that he went to Afghanistan to play in differs conditions in a bid to improve his game but is has now fallen through after just three games.

There was great concern among his family, friends and fans when they heard of the situation and it now comes as a huge relief that he is leaving to come back home.

A statement on Islamic State’s Amaq news agency claimed responsibility for the incident, the latest in a string of suicide attacks in Kabul mounted by the group. The Shpageeza tournament, now in its fifth season, is one of a small number of Western-style sports competitions along with Afghan Premier League football that have grown up since a US-led campaign toppled the Taliban in 2001. A small number of foreign players from countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as well as the West Indies, are taking part.