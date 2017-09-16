Give them good advice and food

Cricket fans Mickey Bacchus and Fitzy Simon will be travelling down to Chester-le-Street in Durham today armed with good advice and food, for the West Indies cricketers who will be battling England in the lone T20 affair of the current tour.

Bacchus who lives at Blackhorse Road not very far from the famed Lord’s cricket ground has been a supporter of West Indies cricket for many years and has seen every West Indies match in England over the past 25 years.

He, together with friends booked a three-day train ticket to Headlingly Leeds to witness the second Test match. They did this after the poor showing from the boys in the opening Test at Edgbaston. He remarked :”We are not at all disappointed to have to change our tickets because our team was now fighting and this they did to win a most famous match. We were all very happy and celebrated for lone hours. I was quick to warn the other supporters that this does not mean we are have turned the corner.

“At the end of the third Test they were poor and it was just back to regular service as far as I was concerned.” Bacchus has been doing his best over the years to make the cricketers comfortable away from home. “We went down to Leicester with loads of food for the boys. They came to us and had a good time because rain interrupted the match. All we had for them was good food and good advice. What we normally do is that we normally ask those living in the area where they matches are played to bring food for us and the team. Where this is not possible, we travel with the food. It was just like to good old days, we bought Caribbean food for9r the boys in Leeds, Edgbaston, Lords, Kent and Chelmford.

“We have been here for many years and we saw the great Windies team come here and mash up the place. I think the current team has places to go and we wish them all the best. They are still far away from what will be an ideal Test team but we have hope.”

Bacchus said although the diaspora is glad that Chris Gayle is coming to play the ODI series, they think he is past his best. “To be honest we think that Gayle is bast his best and he is just coming here to help fill the seats. We are glad to have him up here because his experience can go a long way in helping the younger players around him.”

West Indies still command a good pull especially in the shorter forms and the fans in England will be hoping for an improved performance from the men in maroon. In T20 cricket the West Indies are one of the most feared teams in the world. They are the only country to have won to World T20 titles. The last one came at the hands of the Englishmen, as no one would forget the four successive sixes Windies T20 captain Carlos Brathwaite struck of Ben Stokes.

WINDIES T20 RECORD

AGAINST ENGLAND

WI in England 2007: Series drawn 1-1

England in WI 2008: WI won 1-0

ICC World T20 England: WI won 1-0

ICC World T20 WI: West Indies won 1-0

WI in England 2011: Series drawn 1-1

WI in England 2012: England won 1-0

ICC World T20 in Sri Lanka: WI won 1-0

England in WI 2013: West Indies won 2-1

ICC World T20 India 2016: WI won 2-0