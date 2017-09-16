Kanhai goes pro in Vegas

The dream has come true for Iziah Kanhai! At the start of the year, the T&T bodybuilder set his sights on attaining his pro card in the sport, and on Thursday night he accomplished just that.

Kanhai chose the grandest stage of them all, the Amateur Olympia in the city that never sleeps, Las Vegas. In a field featuring over 100 other body-builders, Kanhai placed first, and was second overall to become the first Men’s Physique athlete in Trinidad and Tobago to get his pro card.

Speaking to us while on a flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta, Kanhai said, “This has been one of the most exhilarating weeks of my life. I am so happy and proud to now be Trinidad and Tobago’s very first IFBB Men’s Physique Pro athlete! I want to thank all the teams, coaches, and the federation for their constant belief in me and support all along the way.”

Also competing at the Amateur Olympia was Dexter Simon. This was his 26th show in the last 25 months. Simon is also working towards getting his pro card before the year ends.

He finished third in a field of 25 athletes and will be the only athlete in the Caribbean at the Arnold’s Classic in Barcelona next week among the world. He says his aim is to get his pro card at the worlds in Romania in early November.