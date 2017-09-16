Rotich back to defend Venture title

Local runners will be keen on challenging Kenyan Kenneth Rotich, who is back to defend his title, at the Venture Credit Union 5k tomorrow in Couva. The annual event starts at 7 am, following the warm-up at 6.30 am.

Rotich, 25, won last year’s race in a time of 14 minutes and 34 seconds and he will be joined by his countryman Mercy Chebwogen in the 18th edition of the event which is being hosted in collaboration with CUNA Caribbean Insurance.

Curtis Cox, who was T&T’s highest finisher last edition in fifth in a time of 15:56, will also be joining in on the action but his focus is set on achieving his personal goals while bringing exposure to sport.

“To improve my time and position,” Cox said yesterday ahead of the race. “Also continue to be an inspiration and contribute in some small way to improvement in distance running.”

Also facing the starter are local sprinter Reyare Thomas and hurdler/quartermiler Janiel Bellille, who were part of the T&T team that competed at the IAAF World Relays earlier this year.

Some 2,000 individuals entered the run and fun walk event last year and a similar turnout is expected with runners coming for Guyana, St Vincent and Grenada.

The race, which is themed We Care, We Share, in honour of the late Desmond Baxter, who was one of the founding members of Venture Credit Union, starts opposite the Couva Police Station, then heads towards the JTA complex. From there, the course turns towards Fourth Avenue, then into First Avenue. It then goes into Grand Street, then up the Southern Main Road, and finishes in front of Venture Credit Union.

Winners in both the elite men and women’s categories, take home $3,000 each, with the second places earning $2,000 and the third places winning $1,500. There will also be seven age groups including Under-15s, ages 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over, with prizes for the top three finishers in each. In the age group categories, first place finishers will win $300, while the second placed participants will get $200 with $150 going to the third place finishers.