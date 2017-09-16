Saragon to continue Mendez winning ways

I take champion trainer Glenn Mendez to land today’s feature event with the Stud Farm Association Sales Topper Saragon in Arima.

Despite not winning any of the top prizes in his three year old campaign, Mendez will fancy his chances for Saragon to return to winning ways in the feature event for three year old horses rated 60-45 over 1,100 metres at the main track at Santa Rosa Park.

In an open contest, Saragon has the form in the book to return in victory for his great conditioner. Ricky Jadoo will again have the leg up on the Errol Stables owned Saragon which is chasing a hat-trick of victories. However, I expect Saragon which is returning from a lay-off to continue his trainer’s great run by landing the main event.

My selection will have to be firing on all cylinders to turn back the Terrance Thomas’ trained Wild Shuffle and the John O’Brien’s City Of Gold. The one which also catches the eye is Lester Alexis trained Heat of The Moment. Post time is 1 pm.