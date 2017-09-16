Seamus to enjoy the ‘Beach!’

Venice Beach represents a solid each-way betting proposition in the eleven-runner, group one St Leger Stakes over 15 furlongs of ‘good to soft’ Doncaster today; this particular Galileo colt, mount of Seamus Heffernan and one of four declarations by the same sire, made by Aidan O’Brien, was at one time seriously considered by Ryan Moore!

After due consideration Moore plumped for forecast-favourite, Capri, winner last time out of the Irish Derby—he can’t ride them both!

Venice Beach was my confident selection for the Epsom Derby, judged on his victory in the Chester Vase back in May when he defeated another stable companion, Wings of Eagles, by just over a length with The Anvil a nose away in third place.

My computation of that convinced me Venice Beach would win the big ‘un but he flopped and the ‘Worlds greatest horse race’ went to Wings Of Eagles!

Venice Beach, like so many before, didn’t handle the notorious, trick Epsom Downs and was ‘nailed’ a long way out.

O’Brien got him back on course with a fair effort in France and then took on Cracksman in the ‘Voltigeur’ at York last month; John Gosden’s charge beat him into second place by six lengths.

According to reports that was a ‘sighter’ for Venice Beach.

‘Big John’ runs both Goodwood Cup winner, Stradivarius, and Coronet, running-on second to Enable in the Yorkshire Oaks, but also well beaten.

Disappointingly Cracksman isn’t contesting this fifth and final classic, a good reason why Venice Beach will be.

Form of my selection bears close inspection and I’ll be extremely surprised if he doesn’t make the frame.

Earlier I’ll be glued to A Momentofmadness in the 22 runner, £60,000 Portland Handicap over an extended five furlongs, ideal for Charles Hills’ charge.

After A Momentofmadness had finished an unlucky third over five at York last month this race was my focus and Barry Hills agreed; ground was lost pulling off a blind as they started and to end up fourth, beaten less than two lengths, was a tremendous feat. Following much vexation, this is it.

Selections

Doncaster 1.55 A Momentofmadness (e.w); 3.35 Venice Beach (e.w); Musselburgh, 3.30 Dubai Empire (nap)