Pleasantville whips Moruga in South Zone

Three different players were on target to lead Pleasantville Secondary to a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Moruga Secondary when matches in the Boys’ Championship Division of the 2017 Secondary Schools Football League kicked off on Friday.

Shane Baldeo opened the scoring for Pleasantville in the 40th minute and a minute later Sherwin Andrews doubled the lead in the South Zone encounter before Jabari Hodge added a third item on the hour mark to seal all three points.

In the two other South matches, Princes Town West and Pt Fortin East battled to a goalless draw while Siparia West and Fyzabad Anglican drew 1-1.

In the East Zone, Zidane Liverpool netted a goal in each half to inspire Holy Cross College to a 3-0 blanking of Five Rivers Secondary, with Trevis Byron, also on target while Keagan Faria also scored twice for Valencia Secondary in a 4-1 spanking of El Dorado East.

Up in the North Zone, there were wins for former national Inter-Col and League champions, Malick Secondary and East Mucurapo, 3-1 and 2-1 over Diego Martin North and St Francis College, respectively.

Diego Martin Central also won, 3-1 over another former national Inter-Col champion, Tranquillity Government Secondary.

In the Central Zone, Chaguanas North edged long-time zonal perennial kings Presentation College 1-0; Gasparillo battled past Couva East 2-1 and Cunupia Secondary pipped Tabaquite 1-0.

And in the Tobago Zone on Saturday, Goodwood Secondary spanked Scarborough Secondary 5-0; Bishop’s High School hammered Mason Hall Secondary 4-1 and Roxborough Secondary got a 1-0 win over Pentecostal Light & Life 0.

Results

2017 SSFL Championship

Boys Division

Friday

South Zone

n Pleasantville Sec 3 (Shane Baldeo 40th, Sherwin Andrews 41st, Jabari Hodge 60th) vs Moruga Sec 0

n Princes Town West 0 vs Pt Fortin East 0

n Siparia West Sec 1 vs Fyzabad Anglican 1

East Zone

n Holy Cross 3 (Zidane Liverpool 31st, 81st, Trevis Byron 83rd) vs Five Rivers Sec 0

n Valencia Sec 4 (Keagan Faria 62nd, 80th, Kelly Kerron 11th, Remy Butler 77th) vs El Dorado East 1 (Che Layne 86th)

North Zone

n Malick Sec 3 vs Diego Martin North 1

n Diego Martin Central 3 vs Tranquillity 1

n East Mucurapo 2 vs St Francis College 1

Central Zone

n Chaguanas North 1 vs Presentation College 0

n Gasparillo 2 vs Couva East Sec 1

n Cunupia Sec 1 vs Tabaquite Sec 0

Tobago Zone

Saturday

n Goodwood Sec 5 vs Scarborough Sec 0

n Bishop’s High 4 vs Mason Hall Sec 1

n Roxborough Sec 1 vs Pentecostal Light & Life 0