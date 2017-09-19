Emrit: We were lied to

All rounder Rayad Emrit is back home from Afghanistan after a close call with a suicide bomber and he is thanking God that all is well.

Emrit was playing in Afghanistan in their domestic T20 tournament when the suicide bomber struck just outside the Kabul International Stadium. Emrit immediately decided that he wanted to come home. He arrived on Sunday much to the relief of his family. Looking back at the situation he said: “When the incident took place we were about to defend our score of 201 runs and we were in to the second over, when the incident occurred. The guys batting were flat on the ground and I decided to run to the dressing room. I was the first one out of the field and into the dressing room.

“Initially we were told that it was a gas cylinder or a grenade. The coach said that he would not force us to go back but we decided that we would go back as a team. While walking out we heard some gun shots and this changed our thinking of the situation. Looking back at it the overseas players thought that we were lied to in terms of the environment around where we would be, will be safe.

The overseas players held a meeting and decided to get out. South Africa revoked their players NOC, so they had to go and some of the Zimbabwe players went home with them. There are still seven or eight players from Zimbabwe who got a better offer and they are there at the moment. I must add though that the security for us was really good but this incident took place too close to where we were.”

Emrit said there is no way he is going back to Afghanistan to play: “My family will burn my passport, they didn’t want me to go the first place. I am not sure I will be going back there. No amount of money can pay for your life.”

Taking his family into consideration, Emrit decided the his best option was to get back home as quickly as he could. “I decided that I wanted to go and the owners of the team understood. My wife is pregnant and I don’t want to put her through that stress. I know that my mom would not have slept, so it was time to come home.”

Emrit added that the incident was not that big of a deal for the home players. “For them, it was normal, that is how they live their life.” His wife Carla said she could not sleep and is relieved that he is back. “When I first heard, I was at work in a very important meeting. I kept looking at my phone and my boss.

I took a break and went to the bathroom and called him and told him that he was crazy. It was very worrying but I held together and did not want him to know the extent of my worry.”

Carla said she intends to spend quality time with Emrit and her daughter Aria as well as other family members before he flies off to South Africa for the Global T20 league, which will be played from November 3 to December 16.