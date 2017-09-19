Johnson/Persad second but successful

James Betts and Robert Cadiz’s car number was one and that’s where they finished this past weekend at the T&T Rally Club’s fifth race day for the year. However, it was Stuart Johnson and Wayne Persad doing the celebrating as they locked up the 2017 Championship with one event to spare.

It was a long trek to the south lands where deep into Golconda hid the Bronte Stage.

Acres and acres of land, with hilly terrain, it has all the ingredients for a rallying venue, but the surface was paved with rocks which didn’t make it easy for drivers.

Betts and Cadiz seemed up for the challenge though. They negotiated the track well enough to finish on top the 11-man field, in the process winning Group A. Together, Betts and Cadiz posted a total time of 36:51:92.

That was just three seconds faster than Johnson and Persad who finished second in a time of 36:54:15. Both men easily topped the Group N category with their other closest competitor finishing sixth.

The middle of the table did provide some interesting competition. While Matthew Russell and Brian Bhagwandass finished third in 38:42:00, the times were close in rounding off the top five. Harold Morley and Shiva Maharaj were eight seconds faster than Gobin Mahadeo and Chris Ackee, finishing with a total time of 40:49:00.

There were only two two-wheel pairs on the day, and Donald Gopaul and Randy Mohammed, though they finished eighth overall and on three wheels to top it off, won the category with Ansel Ali and Shawn Emmanuel finishing at the bottom of the pack.

Speaking about the penultimate race day, Cadiz, who is also the president of the T&T Rally Club, said: “At this stage of the 2017 Championship, there are teams going all out and trying to score maximum points, while other teams are out purely for the thrill of putting on a show for their sponsors and fans and testing car set-ups in anticipation of the 2018 season.” (RB)