Kenya’s Rotich, Chebwoge dominate Ventures 5k run

For his outstanding performance at the annual Ventures Credit Union 5k, Kenneth Rotich collected the Desmond E Baxter Challenge Trophy after dominating the race in humid conditions.

The 27 year old Kenyan defended his title, crossing in 14 minutes and 39 seconds on Sunday morning in Couva with Cleveland Thomas of Guyana placing second in 15.46 and 26 year old, Shirvan Baboolal did T&T proud in placing third at the 18th edition of the event, clocking 15.47.

The theme of this year’s event was ‘We Care, We Share’ in honour of the late founding members of Venture Credit Union. Baxter worked closely with the race committee for 16 years in promoting the event which saw elite athletes from around the Caribbean including Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada taking part.

“It was a good day,” said Michelle Borde, Marketing and Communication Events at Venture Credit Union. “We had about 2,000 participants, 1,300 who entered the race and over 600 walkers. It was the perfect day and the cheering supporters made it even more exciting.”

T&T had seven runners finishing in the top ten including Simplex’s Curtis Cox, who clocked 16.01 to place fourth improving on his fifth-place finish last year, Kriston Charles of Richard Jones Racing (RJR) was fifth in 16.10, Jassette Bromfield seventh in 16.23, Defence Force’s George Smith (16.28), RJR’s Anthony Phillip (16.31) and Nicholas Landeau (16.38) filled the eighth, ninth and tenth spots, respectively.

In the women’s category, Kenyan Mercy Chebwogen won in 16.59 and placed 16th overall. Second was Kenisha Pascal of Grenada in 18.09 while T&T’s Samantha Shukla was third in 19.54.

Results

1 Kenneth Rotich (Kenya) - 14.39

2 Cleveland Thomas (Guyana) - 15.46

3 Shirvan Baboolal (T&T) - 15.47

4 Curtis Cox (Simplex T&T) - 16.01

5 Kriston Charles (Richard Jones Racing-T&T) - 16.10

6 Junior Ashton(St Vincent & the Grenadines) - 16.22

7 Jassette Bromfield (T&T) - 16.23

8 George Smith (T&T-Defence Force) - 16.28

9 Anthony Phillip (T&T-Richard Jones Racing) - 16.31

10 Nicholas Landeau (T&T) - 16.38

11 Ted John (T&T) - 16.43

12 Cliffton Sylvester (T&T-Defence Force) - 16.44

13 Winston Missigher (Guyana) - 16.46

14 Keanu Otero (T&T-Richard Jones Racing) - 16.47

15 Joshua James (T&T) - 16.58

16 Mercy Chebwogen (Kenya) - 16.59

Women

1 Mercy Chebwogen (Kenya) - 16.59

2 Kenisha Pascal (Grenada) - 18.09

3 Samantha Shukla (T&T) - 19.54

4 April Francis (T&T) - 21.22

5 Janeil Bailey (T&T) - 21.27

6 Christiemari Maharaj (T&T) - 21.41

7 Christine Regis (T&T) - 22.17

8 Hannal Heath (T&T) - 22.31

9 Chantel Le Maitre (T&T) - 22.54

10 Diane Halilton (T&T) - 23.33

11 Candce Beksroo (T&T) - 23.37

12 Sarah De Freitas (T&T) - 23.45

13 Wendy Shallow (T&T) - 24.10

14 Evelyn Douglas-Jacob (T&T) - 24.15

15 Danielle Bailey (T&T) - 24.39