‘Flight’ to yield ‘Capital

Emaraaty, a much-profiled debutant when fourth (of 15!) to Rum Runner over seven furlongs of a ‘good to soft’ Sandown surface three weeks ago, is forecast favourite for division two of the Novice Stakes on ‘good’ ground Newbury today.

This colossally expensive Dubawi colt, running in colours of Hamdan Al Maktoum, stayed on strongly in the closing stages; there was no mistaking the impression given but the time-handicap mark was nowt special.

That is my barometer and though Emaraaty will probably improve, and indeed has pleased former champion trainer, John Gosden, this past week or so, I’m loathe to get involved at a short price and prefer to play a good-priced each-way alternative.

Ateem is useful and a similar comment applies to Magnificent but I’m drawn to both runs of Paul Cole-trained Capital Flight, mount of Jamie Spencer, again!

As mentioned in my column yesterday Jamie cried off Shanghai Glory for the Ayr Gold Cup, opting instead for a book of rides at this Berkshire venue which, apparently, has escaped heavy rain(s) throughout the United Kingdom.

Capital Flight, by Zoffany is owned by Fritzi Hay, and so now we realise why Spencer played his cards shrewdly; this chap is one of the biggest and most influential owners around.

Capital Flight was thrown in the ‘deep end’ second time out and led the York ‘Convivial’ field at a strong pace; this race is one of the most prestigious in the racing calendar!

Surely veteran Cole didn’t really believe Capital Flight could win and so what was the point?

Whatever the reason Capital Flight weakened gradually when headed but was only beaten eight lengths which represents useful form, as Jamie undoubtedly knows.

Feature on a quality eight-race programme is the £75000 Mill Reef Stakes over six furlongs, a group two juvenile race won last year by Harry Angel!

Some ‘greats’ have won this, named after the 1971 Epsom Derby winner; whether our selection, Invincible Army, ever aspires to similar heights is unlikely but James Tate’s charge justifies a decent each-way bet.

Our nap, Godolphin-owned Kind Act, mount of James Doyle, runs in a cracking eight-runner Novice Stakes over a mile of Wolverhampton tapeta, tonight; no ‘cert’ but the TH indicates superiority and we should get a good price.

Selections

Newbury, 10.45 Capital Flight (e.w)

11.50 Invincible Army (e.w)

Wolverhampton, 4.40 Kind Act (nap).

