Bigman returns for Champion Stakes

Bigman In Town, who has been named Jetsam “Horse of the Year” on three occasions and the Baskaran Bassawh owned thoroughbred will be seeking to win the Grade Three Caribbean Champion Stakes for a third time when he goes to post for the feature Caribbean Champion Stakes over 1,800 metres on Monday at Santa Rosa Park in Arima.

The Jamaica-bred horse Bigman In Town showed he was still boss when he won his last start in impressive fashion when disposing of Control Unit and the chestnut son of Cowtown Cat out of My Morning Prayer which is now trained by Bobby Persad is set to win.

He will be ridden by Sheldon Rodrigo and will tote joint-top weight of 57 kilos.

He will be challenged by the Jake O’Brien trained Valorous and the John O’Brien trained pair of Battlecry and Magical Victory. Stablemate of Bigman In Town, Hello is also expected to run a big race.

In the Grade Three—Diamond Stakes over 1,350, “Horse of The Year 2016” Thisonesforron will clash with Whisper Light and this is expected to be a “Clash of The Heavyweights”.

Both horses will tote 57 kilos and the principals will have to be spot on to deny the Shivam Maharaj owned Conquest Bespoke.

Earlier in the day, Derby heroine Leading Lady will throw down the gauntlet to six rivals in the Gleneagle Stakes over 1,750m.Lading Lady will be ridden by Prayven Badrie and will have to turn back her stablemates Alruna and Rocket Wheels in the contest.

Post time for the first event on Monday is 12:00noon.

Below are the declared runners, riders and weights for Day 29 of the Arima Race Club racing season.