Lewis, Charles on target in Girls SSFL

Shania Lewis was in a scoring mood on Thursday and so was Aalliyah Charles for their teams in their respective Zonal matches in the Secondary Schoolgirls Football League.

Lewis notched five goals for Tranquility Government School in its huge 11-0 win over St Francois Girls in the North Zone while in action in Tobago, Charles netted four in Bishop’s High easy 5-0 victory against Mason Hall at Plymouth ground.

It was the second straight win for Tranquility, which on Sunday in the opening round defeated rival Diego Martin Central 13-1. Lewis was well supported by Selicia King who put in three and got two from Iysha Lewis.

The other goal came off of Megan Diaz.

In other matches in the North, Leah Dos Santos and Arissa Romany scored a pair of goals each in Bishop’ Anstey 6-1 win over Success Laventille while St Joseph Convent topped Diego Martin, 5-2.

Over in the Tobago Zone, Bishop’s High earned its second straight victory as well having beaten Goodwood 6-0 then thanks to four goals from Charles. She was her accurate self again and with support from Darianne Henry, who scored the other goal, dominated Mason Hall.

Also getting wins were Signal Hill and Scarborough Secondary, who defeated Speyside High and Goodwood, respectively.

Jelese Alexander slotted in a double in Signal Hill’s 5-0 win while Scarborough led by Mya Alfred, who scored two goals as well, toppled Goodwood, 5-1.

Jalene Sobers also had a vibrant performance for Bishop’s Anstey in the East Zone.

She scored all four goals in her team’s 4-0 win over Valencia. In the other match, St Augustine whipped St George’s College, 13-0.

Results

Tobago Zone

Mason Hall 0 vs Bishop’s High 5 (Aalliyah Charles 4, Darianne Henry).

Signal Hill 5 (Jelese Alexander 2, Crystal Toney, Twinkle Thomas, Celine Loraine) vs Speyside High 0

Goodwood 1 (Diamond Arthur) vs Scarborough 5 (Mya Alfred 2, Akeisha James, Deshanel Alleyne, Shineah Francis).

East Zone

St George’s College 0 vs St Augustine 13

Valencia 0 vs Bishop’s Anstey 4 (Jalene Sobers 4)

North Zone

St Joseph Convent 5 vs Diego Martin Central 2

Tranquility 11 (Shania Lewis 5, Selicia King 3, Iysha Lewis 2, Megan Diaz) vs vs St Francois Girls 0

Success Laventille 1 (Keda Gift) vs Bishop’ Anstey 6 (Leah Dos Santos 2, Arissa Romany 2, Kiana Alexander, Renee Ward)

