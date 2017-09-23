Shiva Boys take unbeaten run to Moka

Unbeaten Shiva Boys Hindu College will travel to unfamiliar Territory to Moka, Maraval for a clash with the home team—Trinity College—as action in the Premier Division of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) continues this afternoon.

Known for their never-say-die attitude at home, the Maraval men could face a different challenge this afternoon with their opponents unbeaten in four matches to date and oozing with confidence.

Their last victory came at the hands of Queen’s Royal College, a thumping 5-1 triumph that pushed them to 12 points at the top of the standings, where they are likely to remain with a victory or a tie.

Shiva Manager Sheldon Maharaj said his team will not be taking any team for granted, but will be going all-out to win all their matches, as they strive to retain the South Zone League title they won last year, as well as clinch the National InterCol crown.

Trinity on other other hand which lies in the bottom half of the 16-team standing, turned back Speyside of Tobago 2-1 on September 16, but diasppoint against san Juan North 7-0 on Wednesday.

However, Keshawn St Rose, who scored a double in his team’s 2-1 over Speyside will be called upon again this afternoon to reproduce that performance against a formatable opponent.

Second on the chart Presentation College, San Fernando, will face a tricky away clash to Carapichaima East Secondary, knowing a victory could earn them the top position, if they win and Shiva Loses.

Presentation are on ten points, a mere two points behind the leaders, but the home team could be a major hurdle this afternoon, after they purged North giants St Anthony’s at home a week ago.

Carapichaima (7 points), on the other hand, are a win away from the runner-up position and may feel that there is no other place to achieve this, but at home. In another game Fyzabad, who are fourth on the table on seven points, will have a date with the wounded Tigers of St Anthony’s College at Westmoorings.

All matches today begin at 3.40

TODAY’S MATCHES

Trinity VS Shiva Boys, 3:40pm- Moka

Signal Hill VS St Mary’s, 3:40pm- Signal Hill

QRC VS Fatima, 3:40pm- QRC

Carapichaima East VS Presentation, 3:40pm- Carapichaima

Speyside High VS Trinity East, 3:40pm- Speyside

Naparima VS St Augustine Sec, 3:40pm- Lewis Street

St Anthony’s College VS Fyzabad Sec, 3:40pm- St Anthony’s

St Benedict’s VS San Juan North Sec, 3:40pm- Mahaica Oval

SSFL PREMIER DIVISION TABLE

School P W L D GF GA GD Pts

1. Shiva Boys H.C 4 4 0 0 14 2 +12 12

2. Presentation College 4 3 0 1 11 3 +8 10

3. Secondary 4 3 1 0 6 4 +2 9

4. St. Augustine Secondary 3 2 0 1 6 3 +3 7

5. St. Anthony’s College 4 2 1 1 8 6 +2 7

6. Carapichima East Secondary 4 2 1 1 6 5 +1 7

7. San Juan North 4 1 0 3 12 5 +7 6

8. Fatima College 4 2 2 0 3 4 -1 6

9. Naparima College 4 1 2 1 6 6 0 4

10. Trinity College East 4 1 2 1 5 5 0 4

11. Q.R.C 4 1 2 1 4 8 -4 4

12. Speyside High 4 1 3 0 3 7 -4 3

13. Trinity College Moka 4 1 3 0 4 14 -10 3

14. St. Mary’s College 3 0 1 2 5 8 -3 2

15. Signal Hill Secondary 4 0 3 1 1 6 -5 1

16. St. Benedict’s College 4 0 3 1 4 11 -7 1

WALTER ALIBEY