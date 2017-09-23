Wiliams acting CEO as SporTT extends probe

Two months after a forensic investigation was launched into the Sports Company of T&T (SporTT) it is incomplete and investigators have asked for more time.

On July 19, SporTT announced that the investigation into the operations of the company had been initiated on the advice of the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs. Head of Facilities Anthony Blake, CEO Adam Montserin, head of Procurement Darrel Stewart, head of Internal Audit Joanne Kowlessar, head of Legal Navin Maharaj, senior manager in the Project Department Travis Smith, a senior manager and a senior project administrator were asked to go on administrative leave for 45 days with pay.

The audit is linked to a million dollar contract awarded to a Chinese company for maintenance of the facilities. Several documents were seized from the SporTT compound and several employees have been interviewed bythe investigators.

Yesterday, SporTT chairman Dinanath Ramnarine confirmed that the period of the audit had been extended to September 30 and the employees sent on leave remain off the job.

Ramnarine said Jason Williams, who resigned as chief financial officer in June, had been re-hired in August and the board agreed to appoint him to act as CEO,

He said Williams “is well-respected, has seniority and institutional knowledge and had served SporTT well having brought the organisation up to date with requirements for audited financial regulations.”

Mark Depoosingh, whom Williams had recommended to act as CFO when he left, has resigned but Ramnarine said there is no link between Depoosingh’s resignation and Williams’ return.

Meantime, the land just behind the National Aquatic Centre which once housed makeshift accommodation for a maintenance team has been cleared for construction of a hotel by the TTFA.