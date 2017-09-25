Beharry to debut for T&T at Sambo Pres Cup

A three-man T&T team, including debutant Domingo Beharry will head out to the fourth edition of the Sambo President’s Cup in London England, September 28 to October 3 at the Sports Dock University in East London.

Beharry, a light heavyweight fighter, who has slowly made his way up the ranks to the national team, will team-up with Kerron Bourne, a silver medallist at the President’s Cup last year in Scotland and Martin Joseph who will contest the heavyweight division.

Jason Fraser, president of the T&T Sambo Federation will accompany the team in the capacity of manager. Yesterday, Fraser said funding has, for many years, prevented T&T from providing a full team of 27 athletes at these games, but he believes the current crop of athletes will represent the red, white and black of T&T with credit.

“I am confident the team will do well, including Beharry, who will be getting his first taste of international action in the sport,” Fraser said. Apart from being manager, he will also be the T&T representative for the Commonwealth Congress on September 30.

T&T’s new-found sambo talent Gersham Griffith, who won a silver medal at the Pan American Sambo Championship two months ago, will not be in the team as there is no category for him this time around. The championship will feature some 30 countries including sambo powerhouse Russia, Germany, Ghana, Cyprus, Scotland, Great Britain, Australia, Holland and France, while in the Caribbean, T&T will be joined for the first time by Jamaica and Aruba.

Fraser said T&T, which is considered one of the fastest growing sambo nations in the world, has been feared well in world sambo. With only two fighters last year the country returned home with a silver medal from Bourne, as well as a bronze from Keron Diaz, and could be well on its way to three more medals, come next week.

Fraser said he hopes corporate T&T will come to their assistance in the coming weeks and months, so that they will be able to carry a full team for the first time. Soon after the President’s Cup, Fraser and company will focus on preparing a team for the Sambo World Championship in Russia from November 6-12 this year.

