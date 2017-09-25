Bigman for record books again

The Baskaran Bassawh owned seven-year-old thoroughbred will today seek to write his name into the record book once again, when he attempts to win the feature Grade One - Caribbean Champion Stakes over 1,800 metres for a record and unprecedented fourth time.

Bigman In Town, which is now conditioned by Bobby Persad, has only raced on three occasions for the year, his last run was on July 8 in the Santa Rosa Dash over 1,200 metres. He is being specially prepared for this event after being beaten by Magical Victory in 2016. Sheldon Rodrigo has the opportunity to take revenge on his 2016 conqueror. At level weights with 57 kilos, it looks impossible for Magical Victory to repeat.

However, champion trainer John O’Brien takes on Bigman In Town today with not only Magical Victory but with the improving Derby third Battlecry, which seems to have come to hand.

With Magical Victory not in his best form O’Brien’s other charge, Battlecry must have outstanding claims. He showed that he was coming back to his best with a great run to be third in the Derby, behind Leading Lady. He will be set for this event and could be the one to upset Bigman In Town if he is not right.

There is no better form on offer but Bigman In Town will be going around two turns for the first time in nine months but his undoubted class may see him thorough. Once he is 90 per cent fit, the race is over. Valorous, which won the Guineas in 2017, is now being conditioned by Glenn Mendez and he must have a say if Bigman In Town is not at his best.

In the Grade Three - Diamond Stakes over 1350 metres – Horse of The Year 2016 , I take the Glenn Mendez trained Whisper Light the nod to win for the Errol Stables. This will be a close call with Thisonesforron at concert pitch after his run in the Independence Cup. Both horses will tote 57 kilos and the principals will have to be spot on to deny the owner Shivam Maharaj who races Conquest Bespoke and the highly regarded Ekati’s Gem.

Earlier in the day, Derby heroine Leading Lady will throw down the gauntlet to six rivals in the Gleneagle Stakes over 1,750 metres. Leading Lady will be ridden by Prayven Badrie and is expected to turn back her stablemates Alruna and Rocket Wheels in the contest. Should she win this event, she will become the leading lady of local racing. Post time for today’s racing is 12 noon.

Selections

Star-Bet: R7: Trini Navigator

R1: Raeven Renae, Lion’s Portion, Settled D Account, Messi.

R2: Pure Pleasure, Private Enterprise, Main Sail, Sweetmaninsouth

R3: Naughty N Nice, Helena’s Pride, Man On Fire, Final Notice

R4: Princess Charlotte, Locator, Lancelot, Mozart’s Way

R5: She Izza Lady, Indy Anna Baby, Why Kapaula, Caliburn, Rhea’s Toy Soldier

R6: Leading Lady, Rocket Wheels, Alruna

R7: Trini Navigator, Takeoneforjoey, Kodo, Enzo, Simple Side

R8: Whisper Light, Thisonesforron, Conqust Bespoke

R9: Bigman In Town, Battlecry, Valorous, Hello

R10: Hurricane Harry, King Arthur, War Council, Trovatore, Reggae Rhythm

