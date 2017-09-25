Budgeting for sport

The sporting fraternity should expect the 2017/18 fiscal package to provide an update on the proposals of the previous two budgets as well as a practical strategic overview of the Government’s plans for sport.

It is expected that the current state of economy will continue to impact on the allocation to sport. Over the last two fiscal years, the allocation has fallen by 36.9 per cent: 516M in 2015/16 and 325M 2016/17. Therefore, the sporting fraternity should not be surprised if there are no increases or even an additional cutback in allocation.

A status report is expected on the 2015/16 and 2061/17 fiscal packages:

• An all-encompassing policy to increase the pool of talent from which more world champions will emerge and gain international recognition.

• Develop involvement in sports in all schools at an early age. Inter-school competitions across T&T will be an important event.

• Improve the quality of community sporting programmes and sporting infrastructure and facilities across the country, utilising the international best standards and practices.

• Establish a Sports Institute of Trinidad and Tobago mandated to modernise the sports industry with the ultimate objective of developing and promoting sports tourism.

• Upgrade our existing facilities and make full use of our new infrastructure in cycling, tennis and swimming.

• A sporting brand for T&T with international recognition.

• A sports policy which will chart and guide sports development over the course of the next decade.

• Encourage increased participation in a Government’s increasing list of sport development programmes.

• A business model for the management and maintenance of all national sport facilities to support the development of a vibrant and viable sport sector.

• Work on the multi-purpose Sporting Complex in Diego Martin and work on the multi-purpose Youth Facility in Moruga.

Additionally, strategic information should address two key areas:

• The development of sport tourism. The development path for sport tourism must be clearly enunciated along with strategies to realise the goals and objective of the industry. It is high time that concrete realistic action be taken to kick start the sport tourism industry.

• Secondly and very much akin to the development of the sport tourism industry is the monetization of the mega-sporting facilities. The monetization of these facilities are required to give the sport tourism industry impetus but even more importantly to cover its maintenance costs. The government especially in a period of a contracting economy have to ensure that these facilities are utilised in the most optimum manner to justify their construction.

There is no magic wand to be waved, however, there is more to be gained if a detailed strategic approach is taken to promote the development of sport and sport for development.