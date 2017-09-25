Derron Douglas, Maharaj double up in Tobago Open

Derron Douglas of Bago Slammers and Shreya Maharaj of Carenage Blasters both won two titles on the opening day of the Tobago Table Tennis Open at the Scarborough Secondary School on Saturday.

Douglas first rallied past Jesse Dookie of Blasters 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-8 in the Under-18 decider and then won the Under-15 age-group decider, 12-10, 11-9, 9-11, 11-8 over club mate Jalen Kerr while Maharaj first brushed aside Rayanna Boodhan of Arima Hawks 11-5, 11-5, 11-4 in the U-15 decider, and in the five-player Under-18 Girls round-robin series, she ended with a perfect 4-0 record inclusive of a deciding win against WASA’s Chelsea Fong, 11-6, 8-11, 11-8, 11-9.

Brittany Joseph kept hold of the Girls Under-21 Division title when she coasted to victory over Fong 11-6, 11-8, 12-10 and in the boys equivalent, Finn Boss came from behind to beat N’Kosi Rouse 3-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-5

Yesterday, the men and women Open segment of the competition was washed out and will be completed in Trinidad and a time and venue to be decided

HONOUR ROLL

Girls Under-11: 1. Brianna Solomon (Bago Slammers); 2. Llayanna Boodhan (Hawks)

Under-13: 1. Pryanka Khellawan (Petrotrin); 2. Brianna Solomon (Bago Slammers); 3. Imani Edwards-Taylor (Gladiators) & Shaneika Collette (Bago Slammers)

Under-15: 1. Shreya Maharaj (Carenage Blasters); 2. Rayanna Boodhan (Hawks); 3. Pryanka Khellawan (Petrotrin) & Derah Ramoutar (WVU)

Under-18: 1. Shreya Maharaj (Carenage Blasters); 2. Chelsea Fong (WASA); 3. Ackayla Lucas (Bago Slammers)

Under-21: 1. Brittany Joseph (WASA); 2. Chelsea Fong (WASA)

Boys Under-11: 1. Samuel Humphreys (Arima Table Tennis Club); 2. Sachin Ramsumair (Petrotrin); 3. Sameer Ali (WVU) & Gabriel John (Carenage Blasters)

Under-13: 1. Jalen Kerr (Bago Slammers); 2. Jamaali Mauge (Bago Slammers); 3. Nicholas Lee (Carenage Blasters) & Samuel Humphreys (Arima Table Tennis Club)

Under-15: 1. Derron Douglas (Bago Slammers); 2. Jalen Kerr (Bago Slammers); 3. Nicholas O’Young (Carenage Blasters) & Jamaali Mauge (Bago Slammers)

Under-18: 1. Derron Douglas (Bago Slammers); 2. Jesse Dookie (Carenage Blasters); 3. Luc O’Young (Carenage Blasters) & Matthew Mootra (Carenage Blasters)

Under-21: 1. Finn Boss (Carenage Blasters); 2. N’Kosi Rouse (Solo Crusaders); 3. Luc O’Young (Carenage Blasters) & Matthew Mootra (Carenage Blasters)