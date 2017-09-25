Drifting reappears after dormant year

For nine months this year, drifting has been non-existent at Wallerfield, in stark contrast to last year, when an entire championship was held. In 2016, the sport had made groundbreaking progress such as awarding a drift car to the winner of the overall championship. Yet, this year, only a week ago, drifters were finally given a chance to ply their trade again with the T&T Automobile Sports Association (TTASA) hosting a test and tune day.

The pit was buzzing with scores of cars under the tents preparing to hit the track. Manoeuvring through the crowd is Fyzool Madan, president of TTASA. He was the instrument behind ending the hiatus. But why was there a hiatus in the first place? He answered, “In the past, with some of the drifting guys, there were many fractions that we needed to come together. It was very difficult because there was a setback with the guys and coming to the facility.”

President of the Drift Association Ian Cox, backed up Madan’s statement saying, “Part of it is bringing the guys in where they ought to be for motorsport, in that thought process, and especially for safety.”

Cox and senior drifter Roger Hutchin both had a big influence in ensuring the sport didn’t end the year the way it started. Roughly 30 drivers participated in the test and tune and Cox seemed more optimistic to end the year on a high and have a successful 2018.

He said, “It worked out in the time to let guys prep their cars and bring themselves to a good point. We could close the year with a really good event and go into 2018 very strong and have a great championship series.”

Hutchin also had a tone of optimism, though drift cars haven’t touched the surface at Wallerfield all year. In summarising the last nine months for the local sport, he said, “For me, it is what I would term as progressive. Yes, we had a break for a period of time but it has moved right back up into full swing. The interest is there, the love for the sport is there and the commitment is there.”

If those three can stay together, perhaps the sport can finally get back on track in T&T.

RYAN BACHOO