Eastmond pips Reviera in classic finish

After 25 gruelling laps, with the finish line in sight and the legs beginning to buckle, Jamol Eastmond and Lewis Reviera emerge narrowly in front of a crowd of cyclists pushing towards the finish line. In the final metres, Eastmond’s face turns tense as he sets his eyes on the finish line. Reviera to his left is snapping at his heels and almost draws level, but with mere inches to go, Eastmond makes one last dash that gets him across the finish line. The crowd roars as the Heatwave rider releases his grip on the handlebars, rises from a crouched position and breathes a sigh of relief.

It was the most riveting of finishes to the main event at the Republic Day Cycling Classic. As the crowd turns its attention to the winner, Stalin Quintario of Raiders eases into third position. Commenting on his victory, Eastmond said, “The team decided I would be the sprinter judging from fitness and fortunately we came out first in the end.”

As the elite cyclists head to the Tobago Cycling Classic, riders will feel they’ve gotten a great warm-up at this event.

In the other elite race between Kegan Brathwaite and Vishal Bachoon, the Open Road rider saw off the latter. T&T cyclist Teniel Campbell was also in good form at the event. The PSL rider beat her three other opponents in the Ladies Senior race to win. Cheyewne Awai, who rode unattached placed second while Tonya Suukow was third.

There were also two masters races featuring cyclists 40 years and over. In the first race with cyclists between 50-59, Wayne Samuel from Humming Bird pipped Rodwey Woods to the finish line with Martin Wharwood placing third. In the Masters 40-49, David Tardieu from Breakaway beat Raiders’ Ben Adams to victory. Team SR’s Robert Garcia was third.

There were also several junior races on the morning in which Jacob Kelly took the top prize in the 17-18 category while Josua Pawlins of Southclaine won the Juveniles 15-16. Breakaway’s Benjamin Mouttet won the TinyMites 13-14 race with two AWCC riders following him in.