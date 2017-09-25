Odyssa represents a safe adventure!

Porth Swtan is a surprise declaration for a ten-runner Novice Stakes over seven furlongs of ‘soft’ Leicester today; last week Barry Hills mentioned ‘a mile nursery at Newmarket’ would be the next objective for this thrice-raced Invincible Spirit colt.

It never seems to work out when a specific plan is evolved, and then shelved!

Hills was always a master planner, knew exactly what he wanted from a horse (and jockey!) but since son Charles took over the license at ‘Faringdon’ stables there doesn’t seem to be anything like the same purpose and ideal.

Obviously mine was to ‘have a look’ at this particular entry, and FIFTY-SEVEN others, but a phone call Saturday morning alerted me to ‘only a few decs’ and so it seemed feasible to add Porth Swtan.

Now we’re left with a winning chance but two-year-old races at the Midlands track are often equivalent to those extremely difficult ‘maidens’ on the Newmarket Rowley Mile course!

Geographically it is convenient for every yard within a hundred miles radius, unfortunately from deepest Berkshire in-form Andrew Balding has declared twice-raced Bodie And Doyle and his last time out time-handicap mark is similar to that achieved by Porth Swtwan at Chester.

Subsequently Porfth Swtan disappointed at York’s ‘Ebor’ meeting; often that happens on the Knavesmire which I’ve labelled the ‘Bermuda triangle’ due to hundreds of strange, unaccountable, results. A graveyard for punters which is why bookmakers pay vast sums to bet there!

This is a quandary because Newmarket-based Prescott, Gosden, Appleby (Godolphin!) and Stoute send representatives ‘just down the road’ and none of us know their strengths.

However, given Porth Swtan worked superbly last week he is selected each-way but keep an eye on Bodie And Doyle!.

Doesn’t the aforementioned make you realise how complicated placing thoroughbreds to advantage is for all trainers, regularly confronted with more than thirty meetings a week?

There is also a racing writer who single-handedly computes a 2-y-o time-handicap which pinpoints recent, unchallenged, Ascot winner, Odyssa, in division two of a Fillies’ Novice Stakes over six furlongs of Kempton polytrack; don’t oppose!