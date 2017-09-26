TKA dominates Junior Karate Championships

The junior of the juniors took centre stage this past weekend at the National Junior Karate Championships, hosted at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua. It’s a two-day championship with only those 11 years and under competing this past Saturday. Mario Kalloo, who is the President of the T&T Karate Union, labelled this event the “Olympic hopefuls.”

In all, 70 karatekas took to the mat from seven clubs across the country. However, it was one club that was in dominating mood. The Trinidad Karate Association had 14 of the top athletes on the day. Some of its most outstanding martial artists were the likes of Asa Bucchan, who won the male medium weight kumite and Lei Anna Valentine who took home the top prize in the female heavy weight kumite.

There were almost as many parents as athletes crammed into the indoor tennis courts with their phones fastened towards the main mat taking pictures and videos. Sangre Grande based Team Elite didn’t have a bad day either. The club finished with eight gold medals, seven silver and ten bronze. Its most outstanding competitor was Christian Winter and Annwele Moses, who won gold in kata and gold in kumite, respectively.

Speaking to Guardian Media Sports, Kalloo reinforced the importance of having these young martial artists compete. He said, “Some of them were very good. They showed a lot of talent. We wanted to call it the Olympic hopefuls because these young ones have a better chance to make a dent at that level because by that time [Tokyo 2020], they would have the experience. They are Olympic hopefuls in a very realistic way.”

The attention will now turn to T&T’s other junior karatekas 12 years and over as they take to the mat this Saturday.

RYAN BACHOO